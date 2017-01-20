The London Assembly wants to ban you from ordering deliveries to your office

Getting stuff delivered to the office is a lifesaver. If you work nine to five, receiving a package at your flat during the day is a no-no, so ordering to your workplace is the only option for many Londoners, unless you want to spend your Sunday queueing up at the post office, little red slip in hand.

But new plans to reform the congestion charge announced by the London Assembly Transport Committee include a recommendation banning personal deliveries to workers at their offices. The committee found that the overall cost to the capital each year from traffic delays now stands at £5.5 billion – a rise of 30 per cent in the last two years.

The increase has led city officials to look again at London's Congestion Charge. Introduced in 2003, the charge means motorists pay £11.50 per day to drive into central London. But committee Chair Caroline Pidgeon said the system is 'too blunt' and is 'costing our city money and costing Londoners their health'.

She's got a point: there was a toxic air alert issued for central parts of London this week, and Sadiq Khan has pledged a whopping £875 million to tackle London's pollution problem.

The latest plans by the London Assembly include banning personal deliveries to office workers, favouring 'click and collect' sites at major stations instead. For motorists, the proposals suggest a city-wide road pricing scheme which would see drivers charged depending on when and where they used their vehicles, encouraging motorists to drive at less congested times and consider other modes of transport.

See you in the post office queue, then.

