The new 'Lego Ninjago Movie' trailer is all bad guys, butt dials and daddy issues

We live in a world obsessed with tiny plastic bricks. There's the Lego megastore in Leicester Square, Legoland, 'The Lego Batman Movie', which is set to hit cinemas this weekend... and ANOTHER new Lego movie to get excited about.

'The Lego Ninjago Movie' follows Lloyd, aka secret warrior the Green Ninja, who along with his friends must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, aka the Worst Guy Ever, who, erm, also happens to be Lloyd's dad.

There's a trailer. It's full of bad guys, explosions, monsters, sword fights, butt dials and daddy issues. It's also all to the soundtrack of Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood'. Everything really is awesome.



'The Lego Ninjago Movie' features the voices of Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, Jackie Chan and more.

'The Lego Ninjago Movie' is in UK cinemas Oct 13.

In other news the Star Wars Land theme park will open in 2019 and there's a festival of sad movies coming to London.