The one restaurant you need to know about this week

Next Monday sees the opening of Bel-Air in Farringdon – an eat-in second site for the LA-style spot, that’s been doing decent takeaway business in Shoreditch for a while now.

The expanded menu is pretty interesting, too, with breakfast options including pineapple granola and the Egg Sidecar – double oeufs any way, with a choice of sides including lobster ceviche or sesame labneh – and things like pumpkin falafel and coffee and cacao beef braise later in the day.

Zeitgeist boxes are ticked with nitro coffee on tap and the achingly hip angle is manifested quite literally with the café’s Warrior Shakes: protein enriched drinks for the post-workout crowd. It’s the breezy California-cool that drab old Fetter Lane’s been demanding (probably).

