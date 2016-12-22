The Royal College of Art is opening a new campus in White City

A new campus for 700 postgraduate students of the Royal College of Art is to be built at the site of the BBC's former White City operations.

The deal was struck with Stanhope, who are developing the 17-acre former Media Village, to be renamed White City Place. The RCA has got its fingers in a lot of palettes, with a new £100 million building in Battersea set for completion in 2021.

The RCA is the world’s leading university of art and design, according to the influential QS World University Ranking, and the new campus is set to be a new hub for communication, architecture and humanities and their integrated practices, due to open in autumn 2017.

White City planners have obviously read page one of 'How to Regenerate Your Neighbourhood', because alongside attracting trendy art school kids (Imperial College have also signed up to build a campus), other tenants signed for White City Place include a branch of Oliver Bonas, a John Lewis and healthy restaurant Nurture.

With £8 billion being invested in the White City area on either side of Wood Lane over the next 15 years, watch this space W12.

Picture: Royal College of Art