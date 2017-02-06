The seven best gigs this week that you can actually get tickets for

Another week, another crop of ace London gigs. Out of everything that isn’t sold out, here’s our top ten – just click on the red headers to read more.

It’s a jazz and hip hop feast as Brighton’s Vels Trio cover Madlib’s remix album of jazz classics. Jazz Cafe. Camden Town. Mon Feb 13.

Spiky yet melodic pop from the Canadian twins who have somehow racked up a mighty seven albums. Roundhouse. Chalk Farm. Mon Feb 13.

The migration of honey bees is given the all-female choral treatment in this extraordinary immersive opera. The Vaults. Waterloo. Sun Feb 12

Two Door Cinema Club

Ace Norwegian experimental festival comes to London for a live improv explosion from genre-defying bands. Rich Mix. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Feb 11.

The stunning US cabaret singer will work her magic with jazz and blues classics at this Valentine’s afternoon affair. Ronnie Scott's. Leicester Square. Sun Feb 12.

This Irish trio overcame in-fighting to storm the charts and play their biggest concerts to date. Alexandra Palace. Alexandra Palace rail. Thu Feb 9-Fri Feb 10.

The best gig this week: Roundhouse Rising

Ace Islington rapper Little Simz takes on the role of curator and presents her favourite artists across two stages – including superb conscious rapper Mick Jenkins and talented producer Tiffany Gouché. Roundhouse. Chalk Farm. Sun Feb 12.

...and here are loads more gigs this week. Don’t say we’re not good to you.

NB. All events were available to book at time of writing.