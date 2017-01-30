The ten best gigs this week that you can actually get tickets for

Another week, another crop of ace London gigs. Out of everything that isn’t sold out, here’s our top ten – just click on the red headers to read more.

The leftfield pop outfit present songs from their latest – and fourteenth – album. Village Underground. Shoreditch High St Overground. Mon Feb 6.

Spacy synth jams enlivened by Joshua Blackmore’s explosive, off-kilter drum patterns. Supported by Shitwife. Old Blue Last. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu Feb 2.

American trumpet virtuoso Wooley meets saxophonists in a giant battle of free improvisation. Cafe OTO. Dalston Kingsland Overground. Sun Feb 5.

Martinez is a star of Garifuna, a compelling fusion of Caribbean, African and Latin music. Rich Mix. Shoreditch High St Overground. Wed Feb 1.

The singer and songwriter took full control of his music last year and is back with belting electro anthems. Electric Ballroom. Camden Town. Tue Jan 31.

Poignant electro duo perform inside the clock tower at St Pancras. One for fans of The XX and gothic architecture. St Pancras Station. King's Cross. Thu Feb

Lauded self-taught jazz organ supremo plays tracks from his new studio album ‘Evolution’. Ronnie Scott's. Leicester Square. Thu Feb 2-Sat Feb 4.

Politically minded, feisty post-punkers whose storming live show is definitely worth catching. Prepare to jump a lot. The Lexington. Angel. Thu Feb 2.

Tribute night with film critic and pickled onion magnate Barry Norman and the Philharmonia Orchestra. Southbank Centre. Waterloo. Sun Feb 5.

The best gig this week: Ornette Coleman's 'The Shape of Jazz to Come'

An evening dedicated to the jazz sax pioneer with the sassy licks. A unique chance to hear The Tony Kofi Quartet play his landmark album in full. Jazz Cafe. Camden Town. Mon Feb 6.

...and here are loads more gigs this week. Don’t say we’re not good to you.

NB. All events were available to book at time of writing.