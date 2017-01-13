The World’s Best Martini Challenge is coming to London

One bar in Battersea is shaking up the whole idea of ‘Dry January’ next week by serving up the best dry martinis in town instead. Bar Three Six Six will be hosting the World’s Best Martini Challenge, bringing together bartenders from around town and asking them to serve their finest classic gin martinis for a crowd of sophisticated drinkers.

Duke’s Bar and Connaught Bar – both London bars famed for their martini trollies – will be among the competitors on the night, and each bar taking part will be asked to rustle up a classic as well as a martini with a twist. It won’t just be fun for the judges, though, as guests will be able to sample five martinis made on the night, as well as a range of canapes to stop you going weak at the knees.

The World’s Best Martini Challenge is taking place at bar Three Six Six in Battersea on Tuesday January 17, and tickets cost £10. Find out more here.

