There are plans to re-open iconic LGBT pub The Black Cap

It's one of Camden's most famous pubs, but iconic boozer The Black Cap has been closed for two years. After pub group Faucet Inn had plans to turn its upper floors into flats rejected by Camden council in 2015, the pub closed its doors.

But according to the Camden New Journal, an unnamed theatre company is believed to be planning a tenancy deal to re-open the boozer and keep it as an LGBT venue.

When the pub closed in 2015, locals set up the We Are Black Cap campaign to lobby the owners. Eastenders actress Michelle Collins is a member of the group. She said: 'It would be a terrible shame if it wasn’t to reopen. It is a truly iconic place, part of the very fabric of the area, a crucial venue.'

The Black Cap owner Steve Cox, of Faucet Inn, said he is waiting for the council to determine what type of use the building has. He added: 'We are still waiting for determination on this. We are trying to work with the council and We Are Black Cap. We want the business to open again in a form that works for all parties. As long as it remains closed it is a stain on the high street for everyone. We’d look at all and any proposals.'

There were plans to turn the building into another outlet of The Breakfast Club, as well as a bar called Hollenbeck's, but both proposals came to nothing. Let's hope The Black Cap can live up to its motto and 'Just be Fabulous' again soon.

Photo: Ben Rowe

Get a first look at the Museum of Transology.