There's a George Michael tribute night at The Glory tonight

Just when we thought we’d made it through 2016 without any more tragic pop star deaths, the genius that was George Michael checked out on Christmas Day. Born in East Finchley and bred in Kingsbury, he started his musical career busking on the tube and stayed outspoken, irreverent and entertaining till the end. In other words, he was a Londoner through and through.

If you weren’t one of the many fans who left tributes at his house in Highgate, there’s another chance to pay homage this week at The Glory. The east London nightclub and queer performance venue hosts ‘Club Tropicana: Celebrating George Michael’ tonight, with an evening of drag tributes, outrageous costumes, singalongs and sweaty, cathartic dancefloor action. If you feel like you’re never gonna dance again... well, this should fix that.

