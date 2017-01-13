  • Blog
There’s a programme of plays about Donald Trump coming to Battersea next week

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Friday January 13 2017, 4:45pm

© Jim Vallee

‘Top Trumps’ is a festival of new short plays being staged at new writing venue Theatre 503 to mark the inauguration of The Donald as US President. As you can imagine, the shorts – from a variety of writers ranging from relative unknowns to big-hitters like Caryl Churchill, Beil Labute and Roy Williams – are not entirely complimentary, though a series of post-show panel discussions include the provocatively titled ‘Could Trump be a good thing?’. The perma-tanned pres is not himself depicted, it seems, but subjects range from a comedy about what Trump means for the British to a mixtape for a hospital visitation from Kanye West (er, yeah, me neither).

Tickets are selling out fast – find out more about the programme and get tickets.

‘Top Trumps’ runs at Theatre 503, Jan 19-21.

In other news, a London pub is hosting a 'Trumpageddon' party on Inauguration Day.

