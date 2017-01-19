There's going to be a massive anti-Trump demonstration outside the US embassy tomorrow

Tomorrow is going to be a big day in the history books, as President-elect Donald Trump will get sworn in as the new President of the United States.

To coincide with his inauguration, there are going to be protests in the United States and around the world. Stand Up to Racism is hosting demonstrations across the UK, including a protest outside the US embassy in London.

A statement on the Facebook event page for the march reads: 'On 20 January, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as President of the USA. The election of Donald Trump as US president means the most powerful office on Earth belongs to someone who promised to build a giant wall along the Mexican border, the expulsion of 11 million “illegal” immigrants and “extreme vetting” for Muslims entering the country.

'Trump has a long history of racist outbursts. He has described Mexican immigrants as 'criminals' and 'rapists', and condoned the beating of a Black Lives Matter activist at one of his rallies.'

Trump's election victory was one of the most controversial in recent US history. Hilary Clinton won over two and a half million more actual votes than her Republican rival. But Trump, er, trumped the Democrat by securing more electoral college votes.

It's not the first time this has happened, either. Four previous elections saw the loser of the popular vote elected to office. Yet 2016's result shows by far the biggest discrepancy between the winner and the popular vote.

The march begins at 5pm tomorrow (January 20) outside the US embassy in Grosvenor Square.

