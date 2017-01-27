  • Blog
This week's best new art shows (and they're all free)

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Friday January 27 2017, 11:25am

Terrains Of The Body: Photography From The National Museum Of Women In The Arts

Get off the sofa and go and soak up some culture this weekend. Here are four shows you won't want to miss.

A confounding exhibition about identity featuring some brilliant artists at One & Other at Zabludowicz Collection

  

A powerful, slow, cinematic journey through desire and avarice – oh, and Donald Trump's Lobby – by Amie Siegel at South London Gallery

  

Amazing work from the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington DC at Terrains of the Body at Whitechapel Gallery

 

The perfectly meditational monochromatic painting of Park Seo Bo at White Cube

 

