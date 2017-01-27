This week's best new art shows (and they're all free)

Get off the sofa and go and soak up some culture this weekend. Here are four shows you won't want to miss.
A confounding exhibition about identity featuring some brilliant artists at One & Other at Zabludowicz Collection
A powerful, slow, cinematic journey through desire and avarice – oh, and Donald Trump's Lobby – by Amie Siegel at South London Gallery
Amazing work from the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington DC at Terrains of the Body at Whitechapel Gallery
The perfectly meditational monochromatic painting of Park Seo Bo at White Cube
Hungry for more art? Fill up on visual culture by checking out the rest of London's brilliant exhibitions right here.
