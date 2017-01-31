Three FREE things to do in London this week

Tate

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Sussex Modernism: Retreat & Rebellion

What do posh people get up to in the countryside? Make art, obvs. That’s the main thread of this show exploring the avant-garde in Sussex since the 1900s, including works by Eric Gill, Vanessa Bell and Henry Moore. It’s showing at Two Temple Place, a jawdropping neogothic mansion that’s almost never open to the public. Steal a glimpse of the good life while you can. Two Temple Place. Tube: Temple. Until Apr 23.

Cravings Satisfier free food truck

Fancy a ‘big brain burger’? How about some ‘thyroid nuggets’? To celebrate the launch of Netflix zombie show ‘Santa Clarita Diet', a free food truck’s going to be dishing gross-out treats in Camden. It’s perfect for those who like their high protein gains with a side of gore. The first 300 visitors will get fed. We can’t confirm you’ll turn into a zombie. Camden Lock Place. Tube: Camden Town. Wed Feb 1, noon.

'The Water Poet' screening

Gene Kelly might be famous for appearing in ‘Singin’ in the Rain’, but the choreographer/ actor/dancer’s last musical was this one, and it’s surreal as hell. ‘The Water Poet’ tells the story of three soldiers who reunite ten years after the war only to discover that they’ve nothing in common. In one scene they wear bin lids for shoes. In another Kelly rollerskates. Sure. 9-11 Folgate St. Tube: Liverpool St. Thu Feb 2, 7pm.

