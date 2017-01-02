Three great quirky calendars for 2017

Finally, we’ve said goodbye and sod off to the annus horribilis that was 2016. Now that’s over, what better way to ease yourself into a shiny, brand spanking new year than with a hilariously quirky wall calendar? Here’s a quick round-up of some of the kookiest efforts for 2017:

Bearded Men in Silky Kimonos

The ‘hipster-ist’ calendar of them all is back, with another collection of full-bearded gents sporting slippery silk nightwear for you to ogle at each month. 2017’s oddly entrancing edition features 12 hairy, kimono-clad Londoners lounging in opulent rooms, eating grapes, waving fans and quizzically reading the Beano in Ruffians barbers in Shoreditch and a gentlemen’s club in Moorgate. Think refined retro chic laced with humour.

Get yours at www.beardsinkimonos.com for £10.

Dog Eat Dog

Food and culture journal The Gourmand and Ace Hotel London present this sleek A3 calendar featuring 12 months-worth of pensive pets, artfully contemplating their favourite luxury treats. We’re talking French Boxers studying squid ink tagliatelle, golden Labradors surveying sujuk sausages, Rough Collies considering Christmas pudding and Pomeranian sporting over savoy cabbage. What’s more, all proceeds will be donated to The Blue Cross cats, dogs and small pets home.

Pick one up here for £12.

Abandoned Mattress Calendar

As much as we love our capital city there are some aspects – train delays, pigeons, packed tubes – that are a bit, well, crap. However, the self-appointed ‘Walthamstow Tourist Board’ have transformed one shoddy London scene into an art form. Its abandoned mattress calendar lets you feast your eyes on a different dilapidated matri each month – all found and photographed on the streets of Walthamstow.

Buy your own at www.walthamstowtourism.co.uk for £7.99.