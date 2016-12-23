  • Blog
Toast the end of 2016 with a free beer from Camden Town Brewery

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Friday December 23 2016, 12:26pm

Camden Town Brewery

It’s safe to say 2016 has left a bitter taste in a lot of people's mouths, but Camden Town Brewery is hoping to change that. The beer masters are bidding farewell to one hell of a year by offering Londoners a pint on the house.

From December 28 to 31, the first 50 customers to turn up at one the brewery’s pubs – Camden’s Daughter in Kentish Town or The Horseshoe in Hampstead – and whisper, ‘2016: dark year, dark beer’, to the barman, will get a free bottle of ‘Beer 2016’.

Each bottle has spent the last 12 months being aged in bourbon, cognac and tequila barrels, packing them full of cocoa and rum notes – the perfect dark tipple to toast the end of an annus horribilis.

Or, if you're away over the giveaway period, you can order a bottle here.

Camden Town Brewery

 

 

