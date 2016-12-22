Tower Bridge is reopening today, a week earlier than planned

Drivers from both sides of the Thames, rejoice: Tower Bridge reopens at noon today. The landmark crossing has been closed to traffic since October to allow improvements to the road surface, with only pedestrians allowed over (a pretty spooky experience late at night, we can vouch). But the building works have been finished a week early, meaning that this afternoon the 21,000 vehicles that apparently cross the bridge every day can start rolling right on over again. How’s that for an early Christmas present?

In other London landmark news, Big Ben’s bongs will fall silent in 2017.