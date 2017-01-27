Uh oh, there are two more tube strikes planned for February

Another day, another tube strike announcement. Yes, really. If you use the Central line or Waterloo & City line, you're probably only just recovering from this week's 24-hour walkout – and let's not even mention the nightmarish first tube strike of the year, which caused chaos on the entire network.

But the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has just announced two more strikes in February, because of a dispute over tube station staffing and safety. There's a 16-hour strike planned from 6pm on Sunday February 5 to 9.59am on Monday February 6, as well as a 15-hour strike from 10am on Tuesday February 7 to 12.59am on Wednesday February 8. Which means there will be only 24 hours of strike-free tube travel between the two walkouts. That'll be a fun start to the week, then.

Photo: Fred Adams LRPS/Flickr

