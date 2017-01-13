Vegan cool: six animal-friendly places in London worth knowing about

Whether you're a committed vegan, a flexitarian, or you're doing the whole Veganuary thing, here are six top spots for vegans in London.

For vegan street food

Grime MC Jme put CookDaily on the map, but a host of other celebs love chef King Cook’s experimental, international vegan creations too.

For vegan drinking

Redemption Bar offers fun without the hangover: a range of healthy mocktails and detox teas plus a menu of animal-free, sugar-free, wheat-free food.

For vegan hairdressing

Cute salon The Canary combines eco-friendly snips with a vegetarian-vegan café serving up a cutting-edge, cruelty-free menu.

For vegan clothes

James and Angie relocated their awesome indie-vegan shop The Third Estate from Leeds to the capital in 2012. It’s an especially good spot to pick up vegan shoes.

For vegan body art

Run by two vegans, 5th Dimension Tattoo & Piercing uses 100 percent vegan tattoo and piercing products, from the inks to the stencil paper.

For vegan ice cream

Yorica! is a free-from-everything-but-flavour ice cream, frozen yoghurt and shake spot. The vegan ice cream, made from rice milk, comes with toppings of your choice.



