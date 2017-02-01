  • Blog
Watch the cast of West End's 'The Kite Runner' speak up about Trump's Muslim ban

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 6:30pm

© Robert Day

If you've paid any attention to any sort of news whatsoever in the last few days, you'll be aware that orange-hued former reality TV star Donald Trump has issued a controversial travel ban for citizens of, or those born in, seven predominantly Muslim countries, with especially stringent measures directed at Syrian refugees.

West End show 'The Kite Runner' is an adaptation of Afghan-American – and former refugee – Khaled Hosseini's bestselling novel about a young man's flight from Soviet Afghanistan to… America, which used to be cool with foreigners.

In light of current events, the cast of 'The Kite Runner' will be speaking out against the ban at the end of every show for the rest of the run: see what they have to say to Mr Trump.


'The Kite Runner' is at Wyndham's Theatre until Mar 11

