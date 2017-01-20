We're throwing a huge party next Friday and you're invited

January is almost over. Finally. If Dry January and Veganuary have left you gagging for some reckless abandon, Time Out's Nightlife team are throwing a party on January 27, for the opening night of Vault Festival – the excellent annual, six-week arts festival located in the labyrinthine tunnels under Waterloo station.

Our party is called I’m Coming Out and, natch, we want the world to know about it. Across multiple rooms, we’ll be hosting an evening of debauched disco music, loads of outrageous immersive games – plus we’ll be encouraging punters to come out of our giant wardrobe at midnight and lose themselves down our red carpet runway.



What to wear? That one thing you have been hiding in your closet that's dying to come out – or that masterpiece you've been meaning to create. And even if you're playing it casual, you can still get a strong look in the upstairs salon courtesy of our face vajazzler, May Cup.



If you haven’t ventured out, let alone out out, since the Christmas party season, then join us as we dance through the winter of our disco intent.



And if you can't make it this time, we'll be doing another one in March – for the closing night of Vault Festival.



Time Out Presents: I’m Coming Out is on Fri Jan 27. Tickets are £10 and available here.



