What to watch on TV on December 27

Today is a bonus Boxing Day, so make sure you treat it like one. Get comfy on the sofa for big-budget telly treats, scary morality tales and classic films.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Settle in for an afternoon with Dr Indiana Jones, the hot archaeology university professor with a sideline in battling bad guys. ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ is a gloriously old-fashioned action movie, packed with giant runaway boulders, snakes and evil Nazis intent on discovering the whereabouts of the Ark of the Covenant (which will give them total power). 1.35pm, BBC1.

Happy Feet

What says Christmas more than dancing penguins? This cute animated kids’ film is the story of tap-dancing penguin Mumble (voiced by Elijah Wood), who doesn’t fit in with the rest of his colony, and makes a break for it. 2.10pm, ITV.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Seven days. All seven Harry Potter adventures. Tonight we’ve got ‘Goblet of Fire’, film number four – the one with the Triwizard Cup at Hogwarts and Harry, Ron, Hermione and the gang suddenly come over all teenage and tortured. 7.30pm, ITV.

Skyfall

Somehow ‘Skyfall’ manages to be more heavyweight and loads more enjoyable than last year’s ‘Spectre’. What it’s got going for it is Javier Bardem’s deliciously creepy and psychopathic baddie Silva and a beefed up role for Judi Dench as M. Daniel Craig isn’t too shabby either as a battered and clapped-out 007. 8pm, ITV2.

Dirty Dancing

Take a break from Christmas and visit Max Kellerman's holiday resort, where it’s 1963 and everybody is forever putting Baby in the corner. You may have seen it an unhealthy number of times, but the lift scene will have you sobbing into the Quality Streets. 9pm, C5.

The Impossible

On Boxing Day 2004 we woke up to news of the desperate tragedy of the earthquake and tsunami that hit south-east Asia. This moving drama tells the story of a real-life family on holiday in Thailand for Christmas. Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts give authentic performances and the tsunami is recreated with terrifying realism. 9pm, More4.

Witness for the Prosecution

Here’s the second instalment of the BBC’s all-star adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1920s-set whodunnit. ‘Sex and the City’ actress Kim Cattrall plays murder victim Emily French, a cougar-ish heiress whose young married lover is arrested when she’s found in a pool of blood. 9pm, BBC1.

Inside No 9

Sick of good cheer? Done with joy to the world? Switch over to Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s terrifically twisted and darkly comic stories. This Christmas special is set in the 1970s, where a family on holiday at an Austrian ski lodge becomes the target of a festive devil. 10pm, BBC2.

