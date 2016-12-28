What to watch on TV today: December 28

No need to move from the sofa today either as Christmas TV continues. These classic action-adventures, heart-warming movies and silly detective shows are what the glorious stretch of time between Christmas and New Year was made for. Here's our pick of the best films and TV shows to watch today.

Wallace and Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

This pun-heavy, stop-motion adventure sees the return of Wallace and Gromit. With the annual giant vegetable competition on the horizon, the locals are dependent on cheese-loving Wallace and his heroic hound Gromit's pest-control company ‘Anti-Pesto’ to keep the ravaging rabbits at bay. 10.30am, BBC1.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The second Indiana Jones movie sees the archaeologist-turned-adventurer arrive in north India to help desperate villagers find a mystical stone. It's not as good as 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', but the thrills are there and delivered by the hand of a master. 1.45pm, BBC1.

Ethel and Ernest

Snuggle down with this affectionate animation about illustrator Raymond Briggs’s parents. Briggs, now 82 and drinking tea from a ‘Snowman’ mug, introduces the film, which is based on his graphic novel. There was ‘nothing extraordinary’ about his mum and dad, he tells us. But that’s what’s so lovely about this film. 7.30pm, BBC1.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Keep that Harry Potter marathon going. In the fifth instalment, Harry, Ron and Hermione are forced to deal with the cruel Dolores Umbridge, who is installed at Hogwarts as the new Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher. 7.30pm, ITV.

Jonathan Creek

Brain turned to mush? You may not understand what the hell’s going on in this one-off ‘Jonathan Creek’ tale. But that’s not the point. This is silly, unsophisticated escapism. Who cares if it doesn't make any sense. 9pm, BBC1.

Jaws

It’s basically a perfect film, a tale of suspense packed with charming characters, brilliant boo-scares and that killer score. Steven Spielberg’s endlessly rewatchable psycho shark movie invented the modern blockbuster, and was the most successful film of all time until ‘Star Wars’ came along two years later. 10.25pm, ITV.

