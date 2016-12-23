  • Blog
What TV should you watch on Christmas Day? Find out with our festive telly quiz

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Friday December 23 2016, 12:00pm

There's so much good telly on over Christmas, it's hard to find time to watch it all. Thankfully you don't actually need to, what with the not-especially-newfangled technology that lets us record things and/or watch them on catch up. But there is something special about settling down on the sofa on Christmas Day and watching telly along with everyone else. 

What should you watch live on the big day? Don't get your crackers in a twist. Let our highly scientific personality quiz work it out for you: 

 

By Ellie Walker-Arnott

Ellie is a Digital Content Producer for Time Out London, professional film and TV watcher, west Londoner and would-be cat lady, if only her landlord would let her have one. Follow her @Ellie_Wa.

