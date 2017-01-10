  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

What's the most extreme thing you’ve done to save money?

By Rosie Percy Posted: Tuesday January 10 2017, 12:00pm

What's the most extreme thing you’ve done to save money?

Sky-high rent, travelcard hikes and the mythical £10 pint: it's no wonder that the cost of London leaves many of us feeling the pinch. To survive the price of the living in the capital, us Londoners are used to finding inventive ways to save money – from buying own-brand supermarket hairspray to housesharing with eight others in Zone 6. Or, if you're like me, surviving on Shredded Wheat and baked beans the week before pay day (not together, obviously).

If you’re part of the generation that’s feeling more broke than woke, tell us: what’s the most extreme thing you've done to save money? From moving back in with your mum to making your own dodgy bread, we want to hear about your experiences of cost-cutting in London. The most impressive and inventive will be featured in the magazine.

Fill out my online form.

 

 

 It's no surprise that we’re skint – Londoners spend six times more on rail fares than the rest of Europe.

And this tube map shows how much more rent you'll pay for an easier commute.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rosie Percy 46 Posts

Rosie is the Social Content Producer at Time Out London. She’s really into dogs and 90’s dance floor fillers. Slide into her DMs at @rosiepercy.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments