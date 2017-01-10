Sky-high rent, travelcard hikes and the mythical £10 pint: it's no wonder that the cost of London leaves many of us feeling the pinch. To survive the price of the living in the capital, us Londoners are used to finding inventive ways to save money – from buying own-brand supermarket hairspray to housesharing with eight others in Zone 6. Or, if you're like me, surviving on Shredded Wheat and baked beans the week before pay day (not together, obviously).

If you’re part of the generation that’s feeling more broke than woke, tell us: what’s the most extreme thing you've done to save money? From moving back in with your mum to making your own dodgy bread, we want to hear about your experiences of cost-cutting in London. The most impressive and inventive will be featured in the magazine.

