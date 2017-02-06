Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, and our mayor Sadiq Khan got on like a house on fire when they met in Montreal in September, and it’s no wonder: there’s always been a lot of love between London and Canada. We’ve even got a Canadian heading the Bank of England. Now we want to hear from London’s many resident Canadians about the best places to feel the Canuck love.

Tell us: what’s your favourite Canadian place in London? Whether it’s the top spot for poutine, a place to try Canadian sports or the go-to spot for Canada Day parties, we want to know. Give us your tips in the comments box below and we’ll use the best in Time Out London magazine.

