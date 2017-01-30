Londoners are suckers for all things Scandi, but it’s not a one-way gata: something like 100,000 Swedes call our city home. If you’re one of them, we want to hear from you for our series saluting London’s many different cultures.
Tell us: what’s your favourite Swedish place in London? From cafés and bars to shops, bakeries, landmarks and cultural destinations, we’re after your recommendations on how and where to live the Swedish lifestyle right here in London. The best tips will make it into Time Out London magazine, so leave yours in the comments box below. Tack så mycket!
And don’t miss out on the best of Danish London.
20Add comment
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
As much as I love all the products available from the well-known shops like Totally Swedish and Scandinavian Kitchen, I have to do a shout out to Hej Coffee in Bermondsey. It's so understated, just a casual small, Swedish café hidden in a square, with all the essential swedish products on sale when you're craving some Swedishness.
Definitely Swedercise/Friskis & Svettis London! Awesome, effective workouts that are also really fun!! Plus everyone is super friendly and the classes are only £5! Bargain!
Celebrating "St Lucia" has become my favourite Swedish tradition since I emigrated. It's such a peaceful and uplifting celebration during a dark and stressful season. There are celebrations arranged all over town, but I was over the moon with the one arranged in the Peckham Asylum this past December. Fantastic setting and atmosphere :)
Absolutely love Swedercise with Friskis & Svettis London - a happy, energetic and uplifting cardio core strength workout with ever smiling instructors. And I wouldn't say no to a cinnamon bun with my gym friends at Fabrique afterwards, I've definitely earnt it with all the calories burnt 😀
My favourite Swedish place in London is Friskis and Svettis where I go to get my weekly fun workout. Ive been part of Friskis and Svettis London since 2009. This is an energetic workout for all levels and ages and leaves you with a big smile after each class and also organises seasonal events to motivate the members.
I've had a nice meal at Smaka and drinks at the very cozy Fika.
Ikea has great deals in their restaurants and of course the food market there.
Midsommarfest in Hyde Park is always one of my highlights!
For everything else Swedish and getting settled in London such as advice, events, assistance, accommodation, etc., check http://londonswedes.com/
Bageriet in Covent Garden for high quality fika. It's a tiny but perfect space, always packed!
While in Covent Garden pop into Kikki K for beautiful Swedish design, gifts and stationary as well as lifecoaching workshops.
The Swedish Church arrange the most amazing Swedish Christmas market every year in November and the Swedish Church or London Swedes have hosted beautiful Lucia events, the Swedish tradition full of song, celebrating light in December.
Nouw.com/nicolesblog
It has to be Friskis&Svettis London! The exercise classes are addictive- it's a great way to get fit, unwind and feel happy! The music, moves and amazing instructors just get you smiling right away!
Fabrique Bakery. Best cinnamon buns in town!
Definitely Friskis&Svettis swedercise fitness class ! They have a class at the Swedish Church, 1 in Clapham and lots in Tottenham Court Road. A lot of fun exercise in a circle with high beat music. a fantastic bunch of people too who run it as a non profit to promote a healthy lifestyle.
LondonSwedes.com for online updates on all things Swedish.
Bageriet for the best cakes in town (slightly biased perhaps) and lovely atmosphere. Wish I lived closer, I would happily go there for a fika every week!
www.LondonSwedes.com for their invaluable insight on what's coming up and where to go and Scandinavian Kitchen for the provisions, the lunches and my annual Semlor binge!
Friskis and svettis swedish excersice class at Central YMCA ! http://www.friskissvettis.co.uk/schedule.htm
These days I don't need to fill my carry on full off treats when flying back, I just order from Ocado Swedish shop and get everything delivered. I can actually bring some clothes with me when I go home now so I have something to change into!
Also read on londonswedes.com for more tips about Swedish London!
I'd have to agree with Jennifer, Nadia is the best Swedish hair dresser in London. I love a day trip to IKEA and you can't miss the biggest event of the entire year: "midsommar", which thousands of swedes celebrate in Hyde park every summer. Fabrique bakery is good for scandi treats.
Friskis&Svettis London, a non-profit organisation offering 7 high-quality and unique workout classes a week! It was established in Stockholm 1978 and has today over 500 000 members around Europe.
www.friskissvettis.co.uk
When I get my SWE-cravings:1. Nadia at Jönning & Riashi (Goodge Place) hair studio for the perfect scandi-hair! http://www.jonningandriashi.co.uk/team/
2. Sugar Sin (Covent Garden) for the best Swedish candy in London. http://sugarsin.co.uk/
Rok smokehouse in Islington is great and look at Londonswedes.com for lots of info for London Swedes!
Bageriet, 24 Rose St, London WC2E 9EA - I LOVE this place, delicious lunches.
Blabar in Putney is my favourite, the staff is lovely and the food and fika is amazing! Go to londonswedes.com to see a review of the place :)