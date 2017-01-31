What's your most cringeworthy Valentine's Day story?

Nothing says 'I love you' like a pre-printed greetings card and paying double for a tasting menu at your local pub on February 14. Happy Valentine's Day!

The officially mandated day of romance is approaching, sending singles into a spin and reaching for the Ben & Jerry's as couples simmer in their smug cocoon of happiness.

Whether you insist 'you hate it all, really' but still expect a card from your dad, or come over all hearts and flowers, there's no escaping the truth that the cuddly celebration of Valentine's Day can be excruciatingly cringe.

So we want to know: what's your most cringeworthy Valentine's Day experience?

Did you chuck up the box of heart-shaped chocolates in the heat of the moment? End up opening crotchless pants in front of your parents? Share your blush-worthy romantic blunders anonymously in the form below, and the best (or worst) will be picked to feature in Time Out London magazine.