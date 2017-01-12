Will there be another series of the X-Files?

It's fair to say that last year's 'The X-Files' revival didn't exactly set the world on fire. Yes, the six-episode mini-season reintroduced us to two of TV's most beloved characters, rogue FBI agents Mulder and Scully. But it also proved that the show's reputation for hopelessly convoluted plots, overcooked conspiracies and general silliness had also survived intact. However, ratings for the short season were solid, so we always held out hope that the show might get another chance to win us over - especially after it ended on such a brutal cliffhanger.

Well, at this week's Television Critics Association bash, those hopes were rekindled. There's nothing solid yet - but there might be soon. 'We hope so,' said David Madden, Fox TV's president of entertainment. '(There are) a lot of conversations going on, these conversations are complex but we hope to be able to announce something about that shortly.' The truth is still out there!

News of 'The X-Files' return comes hot on the heels of a confirmed air date for a fellow '90s telly classic, 'Twin Peaks', set to screen on Showtime in the US on May 21, and on Sky Atlantic in the UK two days later.

