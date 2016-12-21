Wonderland Magazine’s new pop-up shop features cool Christmas presents galore

Got someone insufferably hip to buy for? You could do worse than head to St James’s, where cult fashion magazine Wonderland – which turned 11 this year – has just opened a pop-up shop. It sells a mix of clothing, shoes, homewares and beauty products, from brands championed by the mag over the years – including Markus Lupfer, Sibling and Billionaire Boys Club. For added last-minute-Christmas-shopping convenience, it’s just by the legendary Dover Street Market, so you can combine the two in one appallingly trendy trip.



As well as dishing up rad merch, the shop is set to host regular in-store events including industry talks, gigs and book signings, before it closes in May. Needless to say, style lovers would be well advised to pop down before it pops off.

The Wonderland pop-up shop is at 192 Piccadilly, W1J 9ET. Open 10am-7pm daily, Christmas opening hours may vary.