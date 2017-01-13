You can design your own tube map at the London Transport Museum

If you're not truly, madly, deeply in love with the tube map, always hoping for a delay to give you more time gazing at Frank Pick's dreamy designs, you're not really a proper Londoner.

An upcoming night at London Transport Museum, 'Late Debate: Designing the Tube' (Jan 26, 6.45pm–10.30pm, £12) celebrates the past, present and future of the sexiest transport system in the world (we're not biased, or anything). Guests can join one of four keynote talks and debates by leading industry experts, designers and authors, and enjoy a bar, live music and the museum's 'Designology' exhibition.

But the best bit is the chance to create your very own tube map. You'll explore the history behind our beloved London Underground map, before getting stuck in creating your own personal tube map for the city – it's basically every transport enthusiast's dream.

