You can eat some of LA’s best tacos in London this weekend

If you’ve ever been to LA, you might have eaten at the Guerrilla Tacos truck. Our Cali Time Out counterparts ranks their tacos as some of the best in a city that’s full of them – and now you can try them too. Guerrilla’s holding a TACOVER at Breddos Tacos in Clerkenwell, which culminates with an all-day taco and mezcal party on Sunday. They promise a menu of £2-£3 tacos, £2 beers and mezcal, alongside DJs and dancing. Guerrilla chef Wes Avila’s known for making everything from foie gras and oxtail to Puerto Vallarta-style crab and sweet potato and feta tacos, so expect an exciting menu.
