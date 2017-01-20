  • Blog
You can eat some of LA’s best tacos in London this weekend

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Friday January 20 2017, 5:39pm

If you’ve ever been to LA, you might have eaten at the Guerrilla Tacos truck. Our Cali Time Out counterparts ranks their tacos as some of the best in a city that’s full of them – and now you can try them too. Guerrilla’s holding a TACOVER at Breddos Tacos in Clerkenwell, which culminates with an all-day taco and mezcal party on Sunday. They promise a menu of £2-£3 tacos, £2 beers and mezcal, alongside DJs and dancing. Guerrilla chef Wes Avila’s known for making everything from foie gras and oxtail to Puerto Vallarta-style crab and sweet potato and feta tacos, so expect an exciting menu.

 

 

Newest | Oldest