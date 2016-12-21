You can watch all the Harry Potter movies on TV this Christmas

It's been a pretty good year for Harry Potter fans, what with the launch of 'Harry Potter and The Cursed Child' play and the release of magical prequel 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'.

But if you haven't quite had enough of the Boy Who Lived this year, you're in luck...



ITV are screening all eight of the movies in the magical franchise on TV this Christmas.

The movie marathon starts on Christmas Eve with 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' at 1.30pm and continues until Harry faces Voldemort for the final time in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2' on New Year's Eve.



Here are the exact times dedicated Potterheads need to be managing mischief on the sofa:

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', Christmas Eve at 1.30pm.

'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets', Christmas Day at 11.55am.

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban', Boxing Day at 4.10pm.

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire', December 27 at 7.30pm.

'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix', December 28 at 7.30pm.

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince', December 29 at 9pm.

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1', December 30 at 8pm.

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2', New Year's Eve at TBC.

Happy Christmas!