You'll soon be able to step inside the Forbidden Forest at the Harry Potter studio tour

Calling all Harry Potter fans – ever wanted to combine your love for The Boy Who Lived and face your fears at the same time? Well now you can, because a spectacularly creepy Forbidden Forest exhibit is coming to the Warner Bros Harry Potter studio tour this spring.

From March 31, you can follow the spiders into the dark depths of the Forbidden Forest. Hagrid will guide you into the undergrowth, where you'll find his feathered friend Buckbeak and bow down to the magnificent beast – you just better hope he bows back.

One of the most impressive/terrifying parts of the new exhibit, depending on where you are on the arachnophobia scale, is Aragog. The 18-foot Acromantula (read: bloody MASSIVE spider) will crawl out of his woodland lair with his spidery sprogs, so those with a fear of anything with eight legs might want to cover their eyes.

The Forbidden Forest will be a permanent expansion to the existing tour, so you've got plenty of time to psyche yourself up for something a little scarier than Privet Drive.

