  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

You'll soon be able to step inside the Forbidden Forest at the Harry Potter studio tour

By Rosie Percy Posted: Monday January 30 2017, 3:23pm

You'll soon be able to step inside the Forbidden Forest at the Harry Potter studio tour

Calling all Harry Potter fans – ever wanted to combine your love for The Boy Who Lived and face your fears at the same time? Well now you can, because a spectacularly creepy Forbidden Forest exhibit is coming to the Warner Bros Harry Potter studio tour this spring.

From March 31, you can follow the spiders into the dark depths of the Forbidden Forest. Hagrid will guide you into the undergrowth, where you'll find his feathered friend Buckbeak and bow down to the magnificent beast – you just better hope he bows back.

One of the most impressive/terrifying parts of the new exhibit, depending on where you are on the arachnophobia scale, is Aragog. The 18-foot Acromantula (read: bloody MASSIVE spider) will crawl out of his woodland lair with his spidery sprogs, so those with a fear of anything with eight legs might want to cover their eyes.

The Forbidden Forest will be a permanent expansion to the existing tour, so you've got plenty of time to psyche yourself up for something a little scarier than Privet Drive. 

For more information and to pre-book tickets for the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, click here

Want even more magic in your life? Try these Harry Potter experiences in London

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rosie Percy 50 Posts

Rosie is the Social Content Producer at Time Out London. She’s really into dogs and 90’s dance floor fillers. Slide into her DMs at @rosiepercy.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest