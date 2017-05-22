5 Things you need to know about...Jean Jullien

Get to know the famous French illustrator before his first solo show The People Exhibition in Bangkok opens this month

Jean Jullien



1. Who is Jean Jullien?

Jean Jullien was born in 1983 in Cholet, France to an architect mother and a town planner father, currently the town mayor. Aspiring to experience different cultures, he moved to London in 2005 to study and later completed degrees from respected British art institutions: a BA in Graphic Communications Design from Central Saint Martins and a MA in Visual Communications from the Royal College of Art.



2. When did he first come to fame?

Jullien started working as a freelance illustrator while studying, at the same time published his work online. His fame has risen ever since. His big-name clients include publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, and commercial companies such as Google, Eurostar, Uniqlo, Nike, Colette, BMW and Renault. He recently drew a cover for Time Out New York, too!



3. What is he famous for?

Known for his sometimes satirical humor, reflected through simple strokes and vivid colors, one of Jullien’s most recognizable artwork is perhaps the “Peace for Paris,” an Eiffel Tower-inspired brushstroke drawing that references the terrorist attack in Paris in 2015.



4. Is he active on social media?

Despite telling It’s Nice That magazine in late 2016 that he preferred to be less active on social media, Jean is still fairly active on Instagram, keeping his 700,000-plus followers entertained with daily doodles and his most recent works.



5. What will he exhibit in Bangkok?

The People Exhibition show is Jean Jullien’s first solo show in Thailand. Jullien is exhibiting his character-based artworks in various forms, some of which have never been displayed elsewhere. Highlights include a giant hand-painted mural and the five-meter-tall “Bright Idea,” a sculpture which duplicates a set of a merchandise of the same name he designed for Belgian-based art studio Case Studyo.



People Exhibition opens on 18 May at Groove, CentralWorld

