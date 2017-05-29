Ben’s Cookies is opening very soon in Bangkok

Let’s admit it. Bangkok has not seen decent cookie stores for a while since the departure of Mrs. Fields from Thailand last year. Yes, we miss that American-style soft-baked goodies filled with hearty chunks of nuts and chocolate chips.

But we don’t have to wait for long. Ben’s Cookies, one of the world’s most famous cookies from Britain, is rumored to be opening in Thailand in the very near future. Opening the first store in Oxford’s Covered Market in 1983, the brand became worldwide sensation with people forming lines for the cookies with chewy texture and super-gooey fillings and has now more than 30 outlets spanning the globe in countries like The United States, Japan, Singapore and Kuwait.

According to the recent post on Ben’s Cookies’ official Facebook page, several photos of the mouth-watering treats are taken at numerous Bangkok’s landmarks like Chinatown, Hualumpong train station and The Giant Swing with the caption, “Can you guess where we’re opening very soon?”. The post was an online sensation over the weekend with Thai Facebook users eager to have their first bite of the world-famous treat.

The location, and the opening date, of the Bangkok’s store is yet to be revealed. Stay tune!