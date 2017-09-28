First look at Lhong 1919, Bangkok's newest riverside lifestyle space opening in November

The riverside communities on the banks of the Chao Phraya River is booming. And this November, the hype will probably hit new highs with the opening of Lhong 1919, the newest mixed-use lifestyle development along the river. Owned and developed by the Wanglee family, one of the country’s oldest Thai-Chinese tycoon families, Lhong 1919 sits on the old pier where, according to old journals, the ancestors of most Thai-Chinese families first set their feet in Thailand after migrating from China. Besides being home to many Chinese immigrants in later years, the area around the pier is home to the shrine of Mazu, the goddess who is believed to bless sea travelers.

Rujiraporn Wanglee, the founder of award-winning interior firm PIA, has renovated Lhong 1919 with much respect to the original structure. Excess paint was removed to reveal century-old murals, while new cool was tastefully injected to where it was needed. Hold your breath for the official opening on 3 November.

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

> Lhong 1919, Chiang Mai Road, Khlongsan, 09 1187 1919.