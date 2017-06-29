Food brings us here — Central Embassy is a heaven for all gourmands

What brings you to Central Embassy? The flagship stores of some of the world's most famous luxury brands, from Hermes to Ralph Laurent? Or, perhaps, the awe-inspiring architectural and interior design? But for us foodies, the uber-luxury shopping complex is home to some of the best eats in Bangkok, where we could hop in and out for tasty bites from one to another. And despite the fancy environment, food selection at Central Embassy comes with surprisingly affordable prices, making the place is an ideal spot to dine with friends and family - or even when you're on your own.

Heavenly Japanese

Japanese has long been one of the top choices among local diners for years, and Central Embassy, who's committed to delivering the top-notch dining experience, certainly features some of the best Japanese restaurants in town. Among the most noteworthy is Sushi Hinata, a respected sushi restaurant from Nagoya, where Japanese chefs whip up Japanese delicacies with much respects to the original recipes, using only the freshest ingredients import from Tokyo's Tsukiji Market. Its elegant Zen-style interiors also make the restaurant an ideal choice for both business lunches or special occasions. Don't miss to order the awe-inspiring Yorokobi Set for your special meal.

Tastes of the world

Always dreaming of traveling around the world without leaving town? The refined food selection at Central Embassy definitely allows you to do so! From juicy salmon steak at The Girl and The Pigs and mouthwatering trout steak at Harrods to dreamy roasted pork belly from Water Library and to yummy-looking waffles from Siwilai Cafe, you can rest assured there are more tastes of the world to test your palate than you'd ever imagined here!

Spicy Seafood

Looking for some hot and spicy bites? Visit Somboon, one of the best seafood restaurants in Bangkok, to feast on fresh seafood ingredients, paired up with traditional Thai-Chinese recipes involving herbs and spices. Mind-blowing!

Thai with a twist

There's no better place to savor Thai cuisine than here, in Thailand. To satisfy both locals and visitors looking for the truest flavors of Thai food, Central Embassy gathers together some of the best Thai restaurants in Bangkok. Upscale restaurants such as Coffee Beans by Dao, Audrey, and Another Hound Cafe churn out dishes that combine traditional recipes with a modern twist to ensure diners unique dining experiences like no others.

Sweet dreams

If chocolate, cakes, ice cream, and shaved ice desserts are your all-time guilty pleasure? Central Embassy's restaurant floors would never disappoint you, thanks to numerous choices of heavenly sweet treats to end your meals! Pop your eyes and test your palate on green tea soft serve at Kyo Roll En, kakikori at Ippudo, and mango desserts at Candy Crepe and Chickalicious!

Central Embassy, Ploenchit Road. BTS Ploenchit. Open daily 10:00-22:00. www.centralembassy.com