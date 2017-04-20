  • Blog
Let's warm up fot The Bar Award with the cocktail fun this weekend

By Phavitch Theeraphong Posted: Thursday April 20 2017, 6:02pm

Launched in Singapore in 2014, The Bar Awards, Asia’s most influential bar and beverage awarding body, finally arrives in Thailand. The judges have made their rounds, the votes have been tallied and the results are to be announced live at a party at Zuma Bangkok on 23 April. 

To shake things up before the ceremony, Tron Young and Emily Show, the main movers and shakers behind The Bar Awards, in collaboration with Bangkok-based event organizer Kin Plus and bar consultant Boudy Ghostine, is throwing parties galore from 21 to 23 April at various locations. And yes, you are invited. The main event is The Bar Awards Picnic in which 12 of Asia’s top bartenders will whip up each of their signature cocktails (B200 per cocktail) at Roots, K Village. These mixologists will also be doing guest shifts at various waterholes all over Bangkok. 

Check out the full schedule here

Staff writer
By Phavitch Theeraphong

