Siam Tea Room now serving Southern Thai delicacies

Until the end of June, Siam Tea Room (Bangkok Marriott Marquis, 0 2059 5999) takes a culinary journey to the south of Thailand presenting the Southern Thai staples filled with local herbs with medicinal purpose.
Have your palate ready for the spice-heavy creations whipped up by the hotel's head chef Anukul Poopipat, which include regional delicacies like kaeng tai pla (fish curry coming in intense turmeric broth incorporating ground pork, shrimp and regional vine), moo hong (boneless breaised pork knuckle marinated with Chinese herbs), stir-fried frog legs with yellow curry, fried fish with turmeric and Southern-style rice salad with flossy crab meat.
