Siam Tea Room now serving Southern Thai delicacies

By Time Out Bangkok staff Posted: Friday June 16 2017, 1:06pm

 

Until the end of June, Siam Tea Room (Bangkok Marriott Marquis, 0 2059 5999) takes a culinary journey to the south of Thailand presenting the Southern Thai staples filled with local herbs with medicinal purpose.

Have your palate ready for the spice-heavy creations whipped up by the hotel's head chef Anukul Poopipat, which include regional delicacies like kaeng tai pla (fish curry coming in intense turmeric broth incorporating ground pork, shrimp and regional vine), moo hong (boneless breaised pork knuckle marinated with Chinese herbs), stir-fried frog legs with yellow curry, fried fish with turmeric and Southern-style rice salad with flossy crab meat. 

 

kaeng tai pla

 

 

 

moo hong

 

 

 

Stir-fried frog legs with yello curry

 

 

 

Fried fish with tumeric

 

 

Southern-style rice salad with flossy crab meat

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

