Sri Panwa unveils two new sister hotels in Phang Nga and Hua Hin, opening Oct 5

If you’re a traveling type, you definitely know Sri Panwa, the crown jewel resort of Phuket blessed with unique design and, most importantly, jaw-dropping views. After a successful decade, the luxury Thai resort is now ready to introduce sister properties – two in a row – in Phang Nga and Hua Hin under a new brand, Baba Beach Club designed for young, party- and music-focused travelers.

Baba Beach Club Hua Hin is nestled within the beachside compound of Baan Thew Thalay condominium estate (also a property developed by Sri Panwa owner), features 18 rooms with private pool and 11 pool villas in various sizes.

Baba Beach Club Phuket, which is actually in Phang Nga, is a massive project set on Na Tai Beach, featuring 77 rooms and villas crafted in modern Sino-Portuguese design.

Both resorts will be soft-open to the public from 5 Oct 2017. More details at www.bababeachclub.com.