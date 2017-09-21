  • Blog
  • Transport & Travel
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Sri Panwa unveils two new sister hotels in Phang Nga and Hua Hin, opening Oct 5

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Thursday September 21 2017, 12:21pm

Sri Panwa unveils two new sister hotels in Phang Nga and Hua Hin, opening Oct 5
Baba Beach Club Phuket

If you’re a traveling type, you definitely know Sri Panwa, the crown jewel resort of Phuket blessed with unique design and, most importantly, jaw-dropping views. After a successful decade, the luxury Thai resort is now ready to introduce sister properties – two in a row – in Phang Nga and Hua Hin under a new brand, Baba Beach Club designed for young, party- and music-focused travelers.

Baba Beach Club Hua Hin is nestled within the beachside compound of Baan Thew Thalay condominium estate (also a property developed by Sri Panwa owner), features 18 rooms with private pool and 11 pool villas in various sizes.

 

Baba Beach Club Hua Hin

 

 

 

Baba Beach Club Hua Hin

 

 

 

 

 

Baba Beach Club Phuket, which is actually in Phang Nga, is a massive project set on Na Tai Beach, featuring 77 rooms and villas crafted in modern Sino-Portuguese design.

 

Baba Beach Club Phuket

 

 

 

 

 

Baba Beach Club Phuket

 

 

 

Both resorts will be soft-open to the public from 5 Oct 2017. More details at www.bababeachclub.com.  

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor who is making a deal with the devil to trade in his soul for scented candles and white shoes. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments