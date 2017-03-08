Take a quick look at Goethe-curated movies to be showing at The Red Feather Club

To celebrate the return of finest German beer Federbräu in Thailand, it partners with Time Out Bangkok (yeah... that's us) to bring urbanites the vibes of German beer park to top office buildings in Bangkok with a food-drink-music festival The Red Feather Club. Kicking off at Sathorn Square Building from 14-17 March, each night beer lovers will get to have the best moment with chilled Federbräu, with international food, live music, and many activities.







14 March The Lives of Others

The Live of Others paints an altogether dark picture of life under East Germany's Communist regime. Set for the most part in East Berlin during the mid-1980s, it charts the consequences of the Minister of Culture’s decision to investigate the political affiliations and activities of playwright Georg Dreyman (Sebastian Koch) and his actress lover Christa-Maria Sieland (Martina Gedeck) – for whose sexual favors the politician brazenly lusts.

15 March The Edukators

Flatmates Jan (Daniel Brühl) and Peter (Stipe Erceg) have been close friends for ages – one reason the latter tolerates the former’s oddities and outbursts of anger. There’s also their shared secret: by night they break into the homes of holidaying rich folk, not to steal but to scare them out of their complacency by rearranging the contents and leaving sinister notes.

16 March Run Lola Run

Lola (Potente) has a problem: her boyfriend Manni (Bleibtreu) is in a state of terminal panic after losing a hefty slice of his gangster boss's fortune; unless Lola can somehow raise 100,000 marks and reach him in 20 minutes, he'll do something seriously stupid - rob a store, say - before the boss turns up. So off she runs; trouble is, with time tight, one slip might mean curtains for Manni.

Set in 1989, an implacable Communist, Christiane (Sass) collapses with a heart attack and goes into a coma days before the Berlin Wall comes down. When she wakes eight months later, the world has changed beyond recognition, but her son Alex (Brühl) has other ideas. Convinced the shock would be too much for her, he turns back the clock and keeps her safe at home, eating Eastern bloc pickles and watching recycled TV on the VCR.

