The best moments from the forth day of Federbräu Red Feather Club x Time Out Bangkok at Empire Tower — 27 Jul

From live concert to scrumptious food, let’s take a look at the cool highlights of the German-inspired indoor party
Federbräu Red Feather Club x Time Out Bangkok once again has brought the urban indoor party to life by bringing all the fun to Empire Tower on 24-27 July 2017. The German-inspired beer brand and globally-recognized media publication once again teamed up, enlivening the Sathorn hood with scrumptious food, classic movies curated by Goethe Institute and lively concerts by indie and top artists. Here, we gather up the cool moments from each night. Let’s take a look!