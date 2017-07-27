  • Blog
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The best moments from the third day of Federbräu Red Feather Club x Time Out Bangkok at Empire Tower — 26 Jul

By Time Out Bangkok in association with Federbräu Posted: Thursday July 27 2017, 2:42pm

The best moments from the third day of Federbräu Red Feather Club x Time Out Bangkok at Empire Tower — 26 Jul
Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

From live concert to scrumptious food, let’s take a look at the cool highlights of the German-inspired indoor party

Federbräu Red Feather Club x Time Out Bangkok once again has brought the urban indoor party to life by bringing all the fun to Empire Tower on 24-27 July 2017. The German-inspired beer brand and globally-recognized media publication once again teamed up, enlivening the Sathorn hood with scrumptious food, classic movies curated by Goethe Institute and lively concerts by indie and top artists. Here, we gather up the cool moments from each night. Let’s take a look!

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

 

 

 

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

 

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

Chaiwat Kangsamrith/Time Out Bangkok

 

 

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Bangkok in association with Federbräu
For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest