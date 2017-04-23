  • Blog
The best moments from the third day of Federbräu Red Feather Club x Time Out Bangkok at Parc Paragon — 22 Apr

By Time Out Bangkok in association with Federbräu Posted: Sunday April 23 2017, 4:52pm

Take a look at the snapshots from the coolest-ever German-inspired alfresco party

Federbräu Red Feather Club x Time Out Bangkok once again has brought the urban alfresco party to life by bringing all the fun to Parc Paragon on 20-23 April 2017. The German-inspired beer brand and globally-recognized media publication once again teamed up, enlivening the Siam hood with scrumptious food, classic movies curated by Goethe Institute and lively concerts by indie and top artists. Here, we gather up the cool moments from each night. Let’s take a look!

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

