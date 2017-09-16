Things you only know if you are...a Thai dancer

...according to Suwanna Thongpiw, 28

Only blessing songs are performed at The Erawan Shrine

When people are in deep sorrow, they come to the Erawan Shrine to pay their respects to Lord Brahma and ask for their wishes to be fulfilled. When their wishes have been granted, they return and hire us to perform ram kae bon (the dance performed to thank the god) in order to complete the vow. The dances performed at The Erawan Shrine, however, are selected from traditional Thai dance songs that contain blessing lyrics, such as “Rabam Thep Ban Therng,” “Krailas Samrerng,” and “Putthanuparp.”

You don’t need to formally learn the art to perform a Thai dance

Is it possible for people who don’t have a background in Thai dance to perform at the Erawan Shrine for a living? It depends on how quick they can pick up the dance. It takes a few hours to learn one song. There was an actress from Hong Kong, Michelle Yim, who helped promote Thai tourism after the bomb explosion a couple of years ago. My team and I trained her and she only spent two hours learning one song. But professional Thai dancers need to be able to perform more than 20 songs accurately.