W Bangkok introduces a cooler, faster (and cheaper) way to buy mooncakes

After weeks of tasting hundreds of mooncakes sent over to our office, we're delighted to tell you that mooncakes stuffed with unconventional, cake-like flavors from W Bangkok delight us the most. But like most hotel mooncakes, W Bangkok mooncakes come with edgy box complete with furoshiki-inspired wrapping cloth, making you have to pay a hefty price tag at B788 a box (or B188 a piece). But the funky hotel has now introduced a new, cooler, faster, and, most importantly, cheaper way to buy mooncakes—for those who don't really need fancy boxes (like us)—through a vending machine!

Now sitting in the hotel lobby is the bright yellow Japanese-style vending machine stocking up on five flavors of W Bangkok mooncakes—chocolate and banana, peanut butter, Japanese cheesecake, raspberry, and durian—retail for only B160 per piece. The catch is there's only one machine for now so you have to be there—but don't you now have a reason to get some drinks at Woobar after work?