Places you can get stainless steel straws in Bangkok

Are you ticked off every time you see vendors offering plastic straws even without you asking for them? If yes, you will need a solution. So let's check out these four shops offering you the stainless steel straws, plus other kinds of reusable straws and more.

Broccoli Revolution

Broccoli Revolution used to give you choices if you want a plastic straw or not. Now, they've stopped using the plastic straws and offered you stainless steel straws and bamboo straws. Prices start from B25 for bamboo straws and B40 for stainless steels.

Grocery Suan Plu by El Mercado

Not only great selections of cold-cut, cheese, bakery, wine and ready-to-eat meals, but Grocery Suan Plu by El Mercado also offers the straws. Prices start from B60, inclusive of a cleaning brush. All proceeds will go to charity. Just put your money in the box!

Refill Station

Refill Station sells a wide range of products from refills to low-waste lifestyle products, including choices of sizes and colors of stainless steel straws. Prices start from B99.

ECOTOPIA

ECOTOPIA at Siam Discovery celebrates World Environtment Day with a strawless challenge by giving away free stainless steel straws from 5-30 Jun. Enter the challenge by taking a picture at ECOTOPIA and uploading it on your social media with hashtags #EcotopiaSiamDiscovery and #Strawlesschallenge.