5 places in Chicago you can go to unplug

Between breaking "news" and presidential tweets, it feels like now's the perfect time for a little bit of a separation from our screens. Sure, this never-ending barrage of alerts keeps us willingly up to date on global affairs and our favorite celebrity babies, but it also means your boss can text you on Saturday to ask if you're able to "check your email." There are plenty of places where cellphones should be banned out of courtesy or the safety of others, but there's more than one way to remain blissfully unaware. From no TV to Wi-Fi free, these are some of our favorite places in Chicago to visit when we want to unplug.

The Violet Hour: You won't find bros, Buds or bad booze at this Wicker Park cocktail mainstay. You also won't find TV, Wi-Fi or one-sided conversations, as there is a strict no-phone-calls policy inside the lounge.

Kibbitznest Books, Brews & Blarney: The mission of this Lincoln Park "bookbar" is to preserve "quality face-to-face communication." That means excessive smartphone use is discouraged and laptops must be kept in their cases or out of sight.

Perry's Deli: It's food, not phones at this downtown delicatessen. Answering a phone call inside Perry's and your signal will set off an annoying siren, alerting other patrons to your mobile addiction.

The Green Mill: This old-timey jazz club was a favorite hangout for some of Chicago's infamous gangsters. In addition to its timeless décor, a prohibition on cell phone use helps transport you back to the 1920s; even conversation is discouraged when musicians are performing.

La Colombe: You may want to bring a book to this Wicker Park coffee shop (one of four, soon to be five La Colombe cafes in Chicago), because it's a Wi-Fi free zone. So leave your laptop behind and enjoy some old-fashioned conversation.

