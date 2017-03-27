Fat Dragon is staging a one-month pop-up on Fairfax

Chinese restaurant Fat Dragon hasn’t been around all that long, but they’re already branching out to a second location—with a catch. The second shop will be a to-go and delivery operation only, and it will only last through the end of April. Nonetheless, if you’re too far west for the Silver Lake location to fit into your regular rotation, this may be your chance to score some succulent meats and flavorful noodles.

Fat Dragon will be setting up shop in a vacant restaurant space next to Jon & Vinny’s on Fairfax Avenue and bringing life back to the abandoned kitchen inside. There will be no tables or space to eat, so plan to pick up or, if you prefer to have the food come to you, order for delivery via Postmates, Caviar or Eat 24.

In addition to the menu favorites from the Silver Lake original, there will be some special dishes exclusive to the pop-up location, including black truffle-pork dumplings and foie gras dumplings (lucky Westsiders).

Does this one-month run suggest that the Fat Dragon team is considering a permanent expansion? So far, they appear to be keeping mum on that subject. As L.A. Weekly mentions, the limited edition run might be to test the waters to see if they can go up against the established competition in that neck of the woods, including the long-running Genghis Cohen.

