Stuff your face at Mac & Cheese Smackdown

In Chicago, winter might be the season of “dibs,” icy sidewalks and blisteringly cold 'L' platforms, but it’s also the best time to celebrate and enjoy comfort food. And what better comfort food is there than mac and cheese? That’s why we’re hosting the Mac & Cheese Smackdown on Sunday, March 11 at our favorite music venue in the city, Lincoln Hall.

We love throwing a box of Kraft on the stove as much as anyone, but we’re taking it to the next level with this event. Taste different takes on the cheesy classic from Blackwood BBQ, Luella’s Southern Kitchen, HopCat, and more. Once you sample all eight vendors’ dishes, vote on your favorite to help us crown the best mac in Chicago. Yep, it’s pretty high-stakes stuff.

As if that weren’t enough, we’re making a full-blown Sunday Funday out of it. Because what pairs better with cheesy noodles than booze and DJs, right?

